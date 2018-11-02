Netlink Sol Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95.14% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 95.14% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2018 down 831.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2018 down 1675% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 13.50 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)