Netlink Sol Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95.14% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Netlink Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 95.14% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2018 down 831.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2018 down 1675% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.
Netlink Sol shares closed at 13.50 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Netlink Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.02
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.02
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.19
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.28
|-0.01
|Other Income
|-0.49
|-0.33
|-0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.61
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.61
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|-0.61
|-0.06
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.07
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.53
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.53
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|2.53
|2.97
|2.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-1.80
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-1.80
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-1.80
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-1.80
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited