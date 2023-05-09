English
    Netlink Sol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 2061.48% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Netlink Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 2061.48% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 up 1123.51% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 1850% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    Netlink Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 10.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    Netlink Sol shares closed at 59.02 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 9.30% over the last 12 months.

    Netlink Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.370.010.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.370.010.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.110.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.100.13
    Depreciation--0.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.100.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.73-0.34-0.19
    Other Income2.770.70-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.500.36-0.25
    Interest0.05----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.450.36-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.450.36-0.25
    Tax0.680.000.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.770.36-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.770.36-0.27
    Equity Share Capital2.532.532.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----8.50
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.961.42-1.07
    Diluted EPS10.961.42--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.961.42-1.07
    Diluted EPS10.961.42--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm