Netlink Sol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 2061.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 2061.48% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 up 1123.51% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 1850% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Netlink Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 10.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 59.02 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 9.30% over the last 12 months.