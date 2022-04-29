 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Netlink Sol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 182.67% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Netlink Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 182.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 138.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 66.85 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.55% returns over the last 6 months and 320.44% over the last 12 months.

Netlink Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.30 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.30 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.12 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.12 0.09
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.09 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.06 -0.35
Other Income -0.06 0.44 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 0.37 0.04
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.25 0.37 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.25 0.37 0.04
Tax 0.02 0.02 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 0.36 -0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 0.36 -0.11
Equity Share Capital 2.53 2.53 2.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8.50 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 1.41 -0.45
Diluted EPS -- 1.41 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 1.41 -0.45
Diluted EPS -- 1.41 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
