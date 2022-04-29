Netlink Sol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 182.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Netlink Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 182.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 138.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Netlink Sol shares closed at 66.85 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.55% returns over the last 6 months and 320.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Netlink Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.30
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.30
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.12
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.12
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.09
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.06
|-0.35
|Other Income
|-0.06
|0.44
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.37
|0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.37
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|0.37
|0.04
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.36
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.36
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|2.53
|2.53
|2.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8.50
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.41
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.41
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.41
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.41
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited