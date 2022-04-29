Netlink Sol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 182.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 182.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 138.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 66.85 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.55% returns over the last 6 months and 320.44% over the last 12 months.