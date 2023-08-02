Netlink Sol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 84.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 84.97% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2023 up 119.28% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2023 up 96.64% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

Netlink Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2022.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 86.20 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.52% returns over the last 6 months and 76.28% over the last 12 months.