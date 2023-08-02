English
    Netlink Sol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 84.97% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Netlink Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 84.97% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2023 up 119.28% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2023 up 96.64% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

    Netlink Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2022.

    Netlink Sol shares closed at 86.20 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.52% returns over the last 6 months and 76.28% over the last 12 months.

    Netlink Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.101.370.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.101.370.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.210.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.370.09
    Depreciation----0.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.070.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.220.730.42
    Other Income2.562.770.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.343.501.14
    Interest0.050.05--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.303.451.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.303.451.14
    Tax0.230.680.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.072.770.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.072.770.95
    Equity Share Capital2.532.532.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2010.963.74
    Diluted EPS8.2010.963.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2010.963.74
    Diluted EPS8.2010.963.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    August 02, 2023

