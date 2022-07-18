Netlink Sol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 2864.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 2864.38% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022 up 105.12% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 up 108.77% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Netlink Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2021.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 48.90 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -56.59% returns over the last 6 months and 80.44% over the last 12 months.