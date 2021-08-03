Netlink Sol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 125.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 125.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021 down 44.92% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 down 25.97% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

Netlink Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2020.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 21.50 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)