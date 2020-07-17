Netlink Sol Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 40.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2020 down 40.49% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020 up 231.26% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020 up 210% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019.

Netlink Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2019.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 15.00 on July 15, 2020 (BSE)