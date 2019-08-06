Netlink Sol Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 22.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 22.01% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 down 19.31% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2018.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 7.68 on June 13, 2019 (BSE)