Netlink Sol Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 2635.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 2635.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 down 67.94% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 down 58.82% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020.

Netlink Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.38 in December 2020.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 107.50 on January 20, 2022 (BSE)