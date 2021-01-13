Netlink Sol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 56.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 56.34% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020 up 1740.24% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020 up 636.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Netlink Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 11.55 on January 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -23.00% over the last 12 months.