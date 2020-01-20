Netlink Sol Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 40.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2019 down 40.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 down 144.92% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019 down 258.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 15.75 on January 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 45.83% returns over the last 12 months.