Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Net profit of Birla Corporation rises 87% in Q2

A spokesperson on Thursday said that revenue of the company increased 1.7 percent at Rs 1,675.41 crore as against Rs 1,646.73 crore in the similar period previous year.

Post-tax profit of Birla Corporation, the flagship company of M P Birla group increased 87 percent at Rs 166.62 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 88.34 crore in the similar previous period.

The company said that the good performance had been due to cost rationalization and recovery in demand in key markets.

Birla Corporation had also reduced its discretionary spending such as advertising and marketing expenditure, it said.
