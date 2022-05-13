Net Pix Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 7.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Net Pix Shorts Digital Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 7.33% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 57.96% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 51.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.
Net Pix shares closed at 31.50 on March 10, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Net Pix Shorts Digital Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|-0.06
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|-0.06
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.30
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|-0.04
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.02
|-0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|-0.54
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.27
|-0.42
|Other Income
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.26
|-0.38
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.26
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.26
|-0.38
|Tax
|-0.05
|--
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.26
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.26
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.82
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|--
|-1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.82
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|--
|-1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited