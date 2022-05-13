Net Pix Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 7.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 7.33% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 57.96% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 51.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Net Pix shares closed at 31.50 on March 10, 2022 (BSE)