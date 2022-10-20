Nestle Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,591.00 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,591.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.25% from Rs. 3,882.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 668.34 crore in September 2022 up 8.26% from Rs. 617.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,041.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.08% from Rs. 981.65 crore in September 2021.

Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 69.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 64.04 in September 2021.

Nestle shares closed at 19,739.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.91% over the last 12 months.