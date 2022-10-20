 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,591.00 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,591.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.25% from Rs. 3,882.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 668.34 crore in September 2022 up 8.26% from Rs. 617.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,041.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.08% from Rs. 981.65 crore in September 2021.

Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 69.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 64.04 in September 2021.

Nestle shares closed at 19,739.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.91% over the last 12 months.

Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,566.60 4,006.86 3,882.57
Other Operating Income 24.40 29.71 --
Total Income From Operations 4,591.00 4,036.57 3,882.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,952.75 1,847.41 1,499.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.12 78.97 58.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 146.05 -68.05 162.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 417.92 408.36 388.26
Depreciation 98.11 101.55 95.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 5.96 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 988.52 950.39 826.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 912.57 717.94 852.46
Other Income 30.64 19.37 33.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 943.21 737.31 886.12
Interest 36.97 36.96 51.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 906.24 700.35 834.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 906.24 700.35 834.24
Tax 237.90 185.01 216.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 668.34 515.34 617.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 668.34 515.34 617.37
Equity Share Capital 96.42 96.42 96.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,903.21 2,231.80 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 69.32 53.45 64.04
Diluted EPS 69.32 53.45 64.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 69.32 53.45 64.04
Diluted EPS 69.32 53.45 64.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
