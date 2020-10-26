Nestle Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,541.70 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,541.70 crore in September 2020 up 10.13% from Rs. 3,215.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 587.09 crore in September 2020 down 1.4% from Rs. 595.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 918.06 crore in September 2020 up 13.65% from Rs. 807.83 crore in September 2019.

Nestle EPS has decreased to Rs. 60.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 61.76 in September 2019.

Nestle shares closed at 15,865.45 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.62% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.