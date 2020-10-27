172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|nestle-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-3541-70-crore-up-10-13-y-o-y-2-6019911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nestle Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,541.70 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,541.70 crore in September 2020 up 10.13% from Rs. 3,215.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 587.09 crore in September 2020 down 1.4% from Rs. 595.41 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 918.06 crore in September 2020 up 13.65% from Rs. 807.83 crore in September 2019.

Nestle EPS has decreased to Rs. 60.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 61.76 in September 2019.

Nestle shares closed at 16,259.35 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.42% returns over the last 6 months and 9.76% over the last 12 months.

Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,525.413,041.453,199.31
Other Operating Income16.299.0316.50
Total Income From Operations3,541.703,050.483,215.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,387.771,194.201,254.74
Purchase of Traded Goods31.6942.0856.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks64.8095.6153.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost369.68369.60321.97
Depreciation91.1192.4278.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies15.4710.878.08
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses788.70590.56769.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax792.48655.14673.41
Other Income34.4737.9356.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax826.95693.07729.81
Interest40.4540.8029.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax786.50652.27699.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax786.50652.27699.89
Tax199.41165.67104.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities587.09486.60595.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period587.09486.60595.41
Equity Share Capital96.4296.4296.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS60.8950.4761.76
Diluted EPS60.8950.4761.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS60.8950.4761.76
Diluted EPS60.8950.4761.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Nestle #Nestle India #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.