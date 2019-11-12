Nestle Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,215.81 crore, up 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,215.81 crore in September 2019 up 9.41% from Rs. 2,939.36 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 595.41 crore in September 2019 up 33.47% from Rs. 446.11 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 807.83 crore in September 2019 up 1.97% from Rs. 792.23 crore in September 2018.

Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 61.76 in September 2019 from Rs. 46.27 in September 2018.

Nestle shares closed at 14,471.30 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 40.50% returns over the last 6 months and 42.93% over the last 12 months.