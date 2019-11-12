App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nestle Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,215.81 crore, up 9.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,215.81 crore in September 2019 up 9.41% from Rs. 2,939.36 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 595.41 crore in September 2019 up 33.47% from Rs. 446.11 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 807.83 crore in September 2019 up 1.97% from Rs. 792.23 crore in September 2018.

Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 61.76 in September 2019 from Rs. 46.27 in September 2018.

Nestle shares closed at 14,471.30 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 40.50% returns over the last 6 months and 42.93% over the last 12 months.

Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations3,199.312,982.832,921.99
Other Operating Income16.5018.0217.37
Total Income From Operations3,215.813,000.852,939.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,254.741,217.301,080.03
Purchase of Traded Goods56.7952.3566.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.47-17.4837.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost321.97314.56290.39
Depreciation78.0280.8293.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies8.08--16.82
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses769.33736.82722.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax673.41616.48632.19
Other Income56.4072.5967.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax729.81689.07699.22
Interest29.9229.9227.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax699.89659.15671.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax699.89659.15671.76
Tax104.48221.31225.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities595.41437.84446.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period595.41437.84446.11
Equity Share Capital96.4296.4296.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS61.7645.4146.27
Diluted EPS61.7645.4146.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS61.7645.4146.27
Diluted EPS61.7645.4146.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Nestle #Nestle India #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.