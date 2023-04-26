Nestle Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,830.53 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,830.53 crore in March 2023 up 21.35% from Rs. 3,980.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 736.64 crore in March 2023 up 23.87% from Rs. 594.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,129.17 crore in March 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 946.09 crore in March 2022.