Nestle Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,830.53 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,830.53 crore in March 2023 up 21.35% from Rs. 3,980.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 736.64 crore in March 2023 up 23.87% from Rs. 594.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,129.17 crore in March 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 946.09 crore in March 2022.

Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,808.40 4,233.27 3,980.70
Other Operating Income 22.13 23.52 --
Total Income From Operations 4,830.53 4,256.79 3,980.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,182.65 2,006.02 1,845.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 99.95 94.95 74.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.07 -179.50 -144.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 454.25 406.95 396.64
Depreciation 101.70 98.66 104.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 14.48 3.89 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,034.79 951.47 883.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 993.78 874.35 820.37
Other Income 33.69 29.55 21.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,027.47 903.90 841.81
Interest 37.01 44.83 35.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 990.46 859.07 806.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 990.46 859.07 806.24
Tax 253.82 231.01 211.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 736.64 628.06 594.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 736.64 628.06 594.71
Equity Share Capital 96.42 96.42 96.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 76.40 65.14 61.68
Diluted EPS 76.40 65.14 61.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 76.40 65.14 61.68
Diluted EPS 76.40 65.14 61.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited