    Nestle Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,830.53 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,830.53 crore in March 2023 up 21.35% from Rs. 3,980.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 736.64 crore in March 2023 up 23.87% from Rs. 594.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,129.17 crore in March 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 946.09 crore in March 2022.

    Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 76.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 61.68 in March 2022.

    Nestle shares closed at 20,665.20 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 13.70% over the last 12 months.

    Nestle India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,808.404,233.273,980.70
    Other Operating Income22.1323.52--
    Total Income From Operations4,830.534,256.793,980.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,182.652,006.021,845.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods99.9594.9574.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.07-179.50-144.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost454.25406.95396.64
    Depreciation101.7098.66104.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies14.483.89--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,034.79951.47883.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax993.78874.35820.37
    Other Income33.6929.5521.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,027.47903.90841.81
    Interest37.0144.8335.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax990.46859.07806.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax990.46859.07806.24
    Tax253.82231.01211.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities736.64628.06594.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period736.64628.06594.71
    Equity Share Capital96.4296.4296.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS76.4065.1461.68
    Diluted EPS76.4065.1461.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS76.4065.1461.68
    Diluted EPS76.4065.1461.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

