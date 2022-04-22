 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,980.70 crore, up 10.24% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,980.70 crore in March 2022 up 10.24% from Rs. 3,610.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 594.71 crore in March 2022 down 1.25% from Rs. 602.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 946.09 crore in March 2022 down 1.4% from Rs. 959.52 crore in March 2021.

Nestle EPS has decreased to Rs. 61.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 62.46 in March 2021.

Nestle shares closed at 18,202.95 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.36% returns over the last 6 months and 8.41% over the last 12 months.

Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,980.70 3,706.20 3,610.82
Other Operating Income -- 33.12 --
Total Income From Operations 3,980.70 3,739.32 3,610.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,845.93 1,662.89 1,513.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 74.09 60.56 57.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -144.29 -116.76 -73.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 396.64 386.64 368.07
Depreciation 104.28 105.75 93.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -14.38 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 883.68 894.69 815.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 820.37 759.93 836.25
Other Income 21.44 27.33 29.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 841.81 787.26 865.90
Interest 35.57 43.58 54.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 806.24 743.68 811.86
Exceptional Items -- -236.50 --
P/L Before Tax 806.24 507.18 811.86
Tax 211.53 120.52 209.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 594.71 386.66 602.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 594.71 386.66 602.25
Equity Share Capital 96.42 96.42 96.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 61.68 40.10 62.46
Diluted EPS 61.68 40.10 62.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 61.68 40.10 62.46
Diluted EPS 61.68 40.10 62.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
