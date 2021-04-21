Nestle Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,610.82 crore, up 8.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,610.82 crore in March 2021 up 8.59% from Rs. 3,325.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 602.25 crore in March 2021 up 14.62% from Rs. 525.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 959.52 crore in March 2021 up 14.75% from Rs. 836.16 crore in March 2020.

Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 62.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 54.50 in March 2020.

Nestle shares closed at 17,089.95 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 0.67% over the last 12 months.