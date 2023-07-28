English
    Nestle Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,658.53 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:Net Sales at Rs 4,658.53 crore in June 2023 up 15.41% from Rs. 4,036.57 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 698.34 crore in June 2023 up 35.51% from Rs. 515.34 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,079.47 crore in June 2023 up 28.68% from Rs. 838.86 crore in June 2022.
    Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 72.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 53.45 in June 2022.Nestle shares closed at 22,325.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.48% returns over the last 6 months and 16.81% over the last 12 months.
    Nestle India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,619.504,808.404,006.86
    Other Operating Income39.0322.1329.71
    Total Income From Operations4,658.534,830.534,036.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,977.462,182.651,847.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods108.5099.9578.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.07-51.07-68.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost457.24454.25408.36
    Depreciation107.36101.70101.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies3.3214.48--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,037.421,034.79950.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax948.16993.78717.94
    Other Income23.9533.6919.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax972.111,027.47737.31
    Interest32.7837.0136.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax939.33990.46700.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax939.33990.46700.35
    Tax240.99253.82185.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities698.34736.64515.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period698.34736.64515.34
    Equity Share Capital96.4296.4296.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,760.33--2,231.80
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS72.4376.4053.45
    Diluted EPS72.4376.4053.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS72.4376.4053.45
    Diluted EPS72.4376.4053.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

