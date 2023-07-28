Nestle Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,658.53 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,619.50 4,808.40 4,006.86 Other Operating Income 39.03 22.13 29.71 Total Income From Operations 4,658.53 4,830.53 4,036.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,977.46 2,182.65 1,847.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 108.50 99.95 78.97 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.07 -51.07 -68.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 457.24 454.25 408.36 Depreciation 107.36 101.70 101.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 3.32 14.48 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,037.42 1,034.79 950.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 948.16 993.78 717.94 Other Income 23.95 33.69 19.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 972.11 1,027.47 737.31 Interest 32.78 37.01 36.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 939.33 990.46 700.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 939.33 990.46 700.35 Tax 240.99 253.82 185.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 698.34 736.64 515.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 698.34 736.64 515.34 Equity Share Capital 96.42 96.42 96.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,760.33 -- 2,231.80 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 72.43 76.40 53.45 Diluted EPS 72.43 76.40 53.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 72.43 76.40 53.45 Diluted EPS 72.43 76.40 53.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited