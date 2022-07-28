 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,036.57 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,036.57 crore in June 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 3,476.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 515.34 crore in June 2022 down 4.32% from Rs. 538.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 838.86 crore in June 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 877.47 crore in June 2021.

Nestle EPS has decreased to Rs. 53.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 55.86 in June 2021.

Nestle shares closed at 18,541.90 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.

Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,006.86 3,980.70 3,476.70
Other Operating Income 29.71 -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,036.57 3,980.70 3,476.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,847.41 1,845.93 1,478.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 78.97 74.09 51.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -68.05 -144.29 -35.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 408.36 396.64 378.33
Depreciation 101.55 104.28 95.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 950.39 883.68 755.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 717.94 820.37 752.71
Other Income 19.37 21.44 29.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 737.31 841.81 782.18
Interest 36.96 35.57 51.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 700.35 806.24 730.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 700.35 806.24 730.49
Tax 185.01 211.53 191.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 515.34 594.71 538.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 515.34 594.71 538.58
Equity Share Capital 96.42 96.42 96.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,231.80 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 53.45 61.68 55.86
Diluted EPS 53.45 61.68 55.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 53.45 61.68 55.86
Diluted EPS 53.45 61.68 55.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
