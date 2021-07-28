Nestle Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,476.70 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,476.70 crore in June 2021 up 13.97% from Rs. 3,050.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 538.58 crore in June 2021 up 10.68% from Rs. 486.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 877.47 crore in June 2021 up 11.71% from Rs. 785.49 crore in June 2020.

Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 55.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 50.47 in June 2020.

Nestle shares closed at 18,226.10 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.82% returns over the last 6 months and 6.61% over the last 12 months.