Nestle standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,698.40 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,678.57 2,736.84 2,386.54 Other Operating Income 19.83 20.40 15.67 Total Income From Operations 2,698.40 2,757.24 2,402.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 968.73 1,116.06 987.60 Purchase of Traded Goods 51.43 51.23 34.92 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 68.83 -39.60 56.54 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 284.88 268.99 253.13 Depreciation 81.71 82.53 85.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 15.57 15.06 -3.05 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 663.92 648.65 611.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 563.33 614.32 376.23 Other Income 60.23 56.43 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 623.56 670.75 376.23 Interest 28.25 31.07 -18.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 595.31 639.68 394.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 595.31 639.68 394.57 Tax 200.28 215.65 131.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 395.03 424.03 263.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 395.03 424.03 263.43 Equity Share Capital 96.42 96.42 96.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 40.97 43.98 27.32 Diluted EPS 40.97 43.98 27.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 40.97 43.98 27.32 Diluted EPS 40.97 43.98 27.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited