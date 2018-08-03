Nestle standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,698.40 crore

Nestle India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 2,698.40 crore and a net profit of Rs 395.03 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 19.83 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 2,402.21 crore and net profit was Rs 263.43 crore, and other income Rs 15.67 crore.
Nestle shares closed at 10,759.50 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 60.31% over the last 12 months.
Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
2,678.57
2,736.84
2,386.54
Other Operating Income
19.83
20.40
15.67
Total Income From Operations
2,698.40
2,757.24
2,402.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
968.73
1,116.06
987.60
Purchase of Traded Goods
51.43
51.23
34.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
68.83
-39.60
56.54
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
284.88
268.99
253.13
Depreciation
81.71
82.53
85.44
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
15.57
15.06
-3.05
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
663.92
648.65
611.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
563.33
614.32
376.23
Other Income
60.23
56.43
--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
623.56
670.75
376.23
Interest
28.25
31.07
-18.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
595.31
639.68
394.57
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
595.31
639.68
394.57
Tax
200.28
215.65
131.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
395.03
424.03
263.43
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
395.03
424.03
263.43
Equity Share Capital
96.42
96.42
96.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
40.97
43.98
27.32
Diluted EPS
40.97
43.98
27.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
40.97
43.98
27.32
Diluted EPS
40.97
43.98
27.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)