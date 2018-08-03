App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:55 PM IST

Nestle standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,698.40 crore

Nestle India has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 2,698.40 crore and a net profit of Rs 395.03 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Nestle India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 2,698.40 crore and a net profit of Rs 395.03 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 19.83 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 2,402.21 crore and net profit was Rs 263.43 crore, and other income Rs 15.67 crore.
Nestle shares closed at 10,759.50 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 60.31% over the last 12 months.
Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,678.57 2,736.84 2,386.54
Other Operating Income 19.83 20.40 15.67
Total Income From Operations 2,698.40 2,757.24 2,402.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 968.73 1,116.06 987.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.43 51.23 34.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 68.83 -39.60 56.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 284.88 268.99 253.13
Depreciation 81.71 82.53 85.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 15.57 15.06 -3.05
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 663.92 648.65 611.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 563.33 614.32 376.23
Other Income 60.23 56.43 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 623.56 670.75 376.23
Interest 28.25 31.07 -18.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 595.31 639.68 394.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 595.31 639.68 394.57
Tax 200.28 215.65 131.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 395.03 424.03 263.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 395.03 424.03 263.43
Equity Share Capital 96.42 96.42 96.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.97 43.98 27.32
Diluted EPS 40.97 43.98 27.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.97 43.98 27.32
Diluted EPS 40.97 43.98 27.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #Food Processing #Nestle #Nestle India #Results

