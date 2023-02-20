English
    Nestle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,256.79 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,256.79 crore in December 2022 up 13.84% from Rs. 3,739.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 628.06 crore in December 2022 up 62.43% from Rs. 386.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,002.56 crore in December 2022 up 12.27% from Rs. 893.01 crore in December 2021.

    Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 65.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 40.10 in December 2021.

    Nestle shares closed at 19,021.30 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.94% over the last 12 months.

    Nestle India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,233.274,566.603,706.20
    Other Operating Income23.5224.4033.12
    Total Income From Operations4,256.794,591.003,739.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,006.021,952.751,662.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods94.9569.1260.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-179.50146.05-116.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost406.95417.92386.64
    Depreciation98.6698.11105.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies3.895.96-14.38
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses951.47988.52894.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax874.35912.57759.93
    Other Income29.5530.6427.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax903.90943.21787.26
    Interest44.8336.9743.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax859.07906.24743.68
    Exceptional Items-----236.50
    P/L Before Tax859.07906.24507.18
    Tax231.01237.90120.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities628.06668.34386.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period628.06668.34386.66
    Equity Share Capital96.4296.4296.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--2,903.21--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.1469.3240.10
    Diluted EPS65.1469.3240.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.1469.3240.10
    Diluted EPS65.1469.3240.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm