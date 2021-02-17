MARKET NEWS

Nestle Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.58 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,432.58 crore in December 2020 up 9% from Rs. 3,149.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 483.31 crore in December 2020 up 2.18% from Rs. 473.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 807.64 crore in December 2020 up 11.77% from Rs. 722.57 crore in December 2019.

Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 50.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 49.06 in December 2019.

Nestle shares closed at 17,217.25 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.

Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,417.523,525.413,130.74
Other Operating Income15.0616.2918.55
Total Income From Operations3,432.583,541.703,149.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,488.491,387.771,469.59
Purchase of Traded Goods45.5831.6956.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-129.6164.80-164.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost403.30369.68322.66
Depreciation95.5091.1179.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-19.6315.47-4.92
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses867.41788.70792.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax681.54792.48598.30
Other Income30.6034.4744.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax712.14826.95643.00
Interest41.9740.4528.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax670.17786.50614.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax670.17786.50614.62
Tax186.86199.41141.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities483.31587.09473.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period483.31587.09473.02
Equity Share Capital96.4296.4296.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS50.1260.8949.06
Diluted EPS50.1260.8949.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS50.1260.8949.06
Diluted EPS50.1260.8949.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Nestle #Nestle India #Results
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:22 am

