Nestle Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.58 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,432.58 crore in December 2020 up 9% from Rs. 3,149.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 483.31 crore in December 2020 up 2.18% from Rs. 473.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 807.64 crore in December 2020 up 11.77% from Rs. 722.57 crore in December 2019.

Nestle EPS has increased to Rs. 50.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 49.06 in December 2019.

Nestle shares closed at 17,217.25 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.