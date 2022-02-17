Nestlé Q4 Results | Profit falls 20 percent to Rs 386.6 crore, revenue increases to Rs 3,739 crore

live bse live

Nestlé India Ltd, on February 17, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 386.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 2021, down 20 percent from Rs 483 crore a year earlier.

Nestle India follows January-December as the financial year.

The profit stands lower by 37.7 percent from Rs 617 crore reported in the previous quarter which included a contingency provisioning of Rs 38 crore without which the profit would have been higher.

The FMCG giant reported operating revenues of Rs 3,739 crore, posting 8.9 percent rise over the Rs 3,433 crore topline a year back. On a sequential basis, the revenue declined 4 percent from Rs 3,883 crore clocked in the previous quarter.

The performance was driven largely by increase in revenues in the domestic markets due to rise in out-of-home consumption, while exports declined on a year-on-year basis.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “Nestlé India witnessed broad based, double digit, volume and mix led growth, despite a highly volatile economic environment”.

“Strong growth momentum continued in MAGGI Noodles aided by increased availability, KITKAT and MUNCH registered stellar growth throughout the year while NESCAFÉ Classic continued to deliver double digit growth”, he added while commenting on the performance for the quarter.

The domestic sales for the quarter increased 9.2 percent which was broad based and largely driven by volume & mix. Export Sales were lower by 6.6 percent largely due to change in product mix

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter came in at Rs 866 crore with a growth of 11 percent on year compared to Rs 777 crore last year. On a sequential basis, the EBITDA is lower by 9 percent due to higher other expenses.

Consequently, EBITDA margins for the quarter improved by 50 bps on year to 23.2 percent while there was a decline of 130 bps on a sequential basis.

“We continue to witness high inflation in our key raw and packaging materials, where many are at 10-year highs”, added Narayanan. “However, we remain confident of our ability and competencies and will continue to make all efforts towards cost optimization and seeking systematic efficiencies to mitigate the impact”.

Net margins however, declined both on year as well as sequential basis, due to lower other income and higher depreciation expenses.

Net margins for the quarter came in at 10 percent with a decline of 3.7 percent on year and 5.6 percent on quarterly basis.

Commodity Outlook

Price outlook for key categories like edible oils, coffee, wheat, fuel remains firm to bullish while costs of packaging materials continue to increase amid supply constraints, rising fuel and transportation costs, the company said in its release.

Input prices are expected to be on bullish trend both globally and to some extent locally. Fresh milk prices are expected to remain firm with continued increase in demand and rise in feed costs to farmers.

“In an environment of raw and packaging material inflation, we continue to keenly look for opportunities for cost optimization and efficiencies”, the company said.

Dividend Payout

The company's board also cleared a final dividend of Rs 65 per share of face value of Rs 10 per share. The total dividend for 2021 aggregates to Rs 200 per equity share as the company had earlier paid a dividend of Rs 25 per share in May 2021 and a dividend of Rs 110 per share was paid in November 2021.

At 12:07 pm, shares of Nestle India were up 0.5 percent at Rs 18,309.8 on the NSE. The stock has generated returns of 9 percent in the past one year but is trading 5 percent lower in the past one month.