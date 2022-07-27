Nestle Q2 preview: Analysts see up to 13% YoY growth in sales; margins to suffer

Nestle India is likely to report a sales growth of high single digits to low double digits for the quarter ended June, analysts say, but their opinion is divided on the bottom-line growth of the company. The FMCG major, which follows the January-December financial year, is slated to release its Q2 numbers tomorrow (July 28).

Analysts tracking the company pencil in 8-13 percent growth in sales for the quarter. For the profits, they estimate anything between flat to 10 percent growth year-on-year.

Axis Securities said the Maggi maker will report revenue growth of 10% as demand in urban and out-of-home has revived. Though it underlined that rural demand still remains a challenge for the company.

It expects gross margin to contract owing to higher raw material prices – an industry-wide phenomenon. Similarly, it also expects the EBITDA margin to contract by 50 basis points year-on-year to 24 percent due to cost rationalisation programmes.

In the quarter ended March, Nestle had reported similar sales growth numbers. Its revenue had risen 10 percent but net profit was flat on-year. EBITDA margin was at 23.4 percent during the quarter.

Analysts at YES Securities said Nestle will see top-line growth in the high single-digit on a base of 14 percent growth, while it expects margins to be lower year-on-year due to higher raw material costs, echoing opinions of other analysts.

However, the broker sees profit to be flat year-on-year while declining about 10 percent sequentially.

Motilal Oswal, which has a neutral view on Nestle India shares, said the company will likely report a sale growth of 13 percent and net profit growth of 10 percent.

“Expect growth momentum in sales to continue. Also, expect higher contribution from out-of-home consumption,” the brokerage said in a note.

It is building in 130 basis points and 100 basis points on-year cut in gross margin and Ebitda margin, respectively, on higher agri commodity prices.

Analysts said key things to watch for in the management commentary include:

-Demand outlook, especially rural versus urban,

-competitive intensity

-raw material trends.