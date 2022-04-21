Nestlé profit dips 1.3% for March quarter, misses estimate

Nestlé India on April 21 reported a 1.3 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 594.7 crore for the quarter ended March, which was below Street's expectations of Rs 625 crore.

The fast-moving consumer goods company reported a 10.2 percent on-year rise in revenues from operations to Rs 3,980.7 crore for the reporting quarter.

"In this quarter, we have delivered double-digit domestic sales driven by volume and mix," said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director at Nestlé India.

Narayanan said that key brands such as Maggi noodle, Kit Kat, Nestle Munch and Nescafe Classic and Sunrise saw "creditable double-digit growth in this quarter".

That said, the company's operating performance in the quarter was weak as operating profits declined 0.6 percent on-year to Rs 924.4 crore.

The impact of higher raw material prices was telling as the company's operating margins shrank 260 basis points on-year to Rs 23.2 percent. The margin and operating profit performance were both below Street's expectations.

"As highlighted in previous quarters, cost of key raw and packaging materials are witnessing 10-year highs, and costs continued to surge this quarter which has impacted profit from operations," Narayanan said.

The company said that higher raw material prices will continue to remain a key challenge in the short-to-medium term.

At 10:47 am, shares of Nestle India were down 1.6 percent at Rs 17,920 on the National Stock Exchange.