Nestle India Q4 Preview | Profit to grow 58%, revenue seen 17% higher

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 15, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

Profit had taken a hit in the base quarter due to past service costs and contingency provisioning

Nestle India is set to report its earnings for Q4 (October-December 2022) on February 16 during market hours. The company follows the calendar year for reporting its financial results.

According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, revenue is expected to come in at Rs 4,395 crore, indicating a 17.5 percent on-year growth. Net profit is seen at Rs 611 crore, higher by 58 percent from Rs 386 crore in the same period last year.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the Maggi and Kitkat maker’s revenue will be aided by price hikes and distribution expansion-led rural growth. It is also factoring in an 11.9 percent year-on-year growth in exports.