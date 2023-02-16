 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle India Q4: Net profit rises 62% to Rs 628 crore, revenue up 14%; stock zooms

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Net profit stood at Rs 386 crore in the same period last quarter, after an impact of Rs 236.5 crore exceptional loss

Maggi and Kitkat maker Nestle India posted a 62 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 628 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.

Net profit stood at Rs 386 crore in the same period last year, after an impact of Rs 236.5 crore exceptional loss.

Meanwhile, revenue for operations for the December quarter has jumped 13.8 percent YoY to Rs 4,257 crore from Rs 3,739.3 crore a year-ago. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at Rs 982 crore, higher by 15.4 percent.

Operating margins improved to 23 percent from 22.8 percent YoY.