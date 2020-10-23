Nestle India Q3 profit falls 1.4%; revenue rises 10.1% on double-digit growth in key brands

Nestle India on October 23 registered a 1.4 percent year-on-year decline in profit for the quarter ended September 2020 hit by higher tax cost, but the revenue and operating income grew in double digits.

"Nestle India gets back to 'double-digit' growth, so we are committed to invest a further Rs 2,600 crore in India over the next three to four years," the company said in its BSE filing.

Profit for the quarter declined to Rs 587 crore, from Rs 595.3 crore in year-ago period, but sequentially the growth was 20.7 percent due to lockdown pressure in June quarter.

Revenue during the quarter increased 10.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,541.7 crore with domestic sales growth at 10.2 percent, driven by volume and mix, while export sales rose by 9.4 percent YoY.

The sequential growth in topline was 16.1 percent.

Numbers on all parameters were slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 565 crore on revenue at Rs 3,420 crore for the quarter, as per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

"The quarter witnessed growth driven by an improved supply situation, as factories returned to normal output. Boosted by an increase in in-home consumption, key brands like MAGGI Noodles, MAGGI Sauces, KITKAT, Nestlé MUNCH, NESCAFÉ CLASSIC and NESCAFÉ SUNRISE witnessed double-digit growth," Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director said.

"As a vindication of the confidence and trust in the Nestlé journey in India, I am pleased to share that we plan to invest Rs 2,600 crore over the next three-to-four years to augment existing manufacturing capacities, as well as towards new under-construction state-of-the-art factory in Sanand, Gujarat," he added.

On the operating front, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 15.3 percent year-on-year (up 18.2 percent QoQ) to Rs 883.6 crore, and margin expanded 112 bps to 24.95 percent in Q3CY20. Both were ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 830 crore and 24.3 percent, respectively.

The company follows calendar year as its financial year.

Nestle continued strong performance in the e-commerce channels, which grew by 97 percent and now contributed about 4 percent of domestic sales.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 135 per share, amounting to Rs 1,301.61 crore, which will be paid from November 20.