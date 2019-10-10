App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nestle India Q2 PAT seen up 25.6% YoY to Rs. 560.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,204.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle India to report net profit at Rs. 560.4 crore up 25.6% year-on-year (up 28% quarter-on-quarter).


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 766.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 10, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #FMCG #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Result Poll

