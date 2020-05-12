Nestle India Q1: Profit at Rs 525.4 crore, revenue at Rs 3,325.3 crore

Nestle India on May 12 reported a profit of Rs 525.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 against a profit of Rs 463.28 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 3,325.3 crore, against Rs 3,002.95 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The company follows January-December as its financial year.

Nestle has been on a fast-growing trajectory in the last six to seven quarters due to extensive launches.

In the year ended December 2019, Nestle had reported a 10.9 percent growth in domestic sales largely driven by volume & mix, while export sales decreased by 9.9 percent due to lower exports of coffee to Turkey.

The stock shot up 70 percent in the past year, while it gained nearly 19 percent year-to-date (2020) and was up 10 percent during the quarter ended March 2020.