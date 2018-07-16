App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nestle India Q1 PAT seen up 53.1% YoY to Rs. 403.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,844.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle India to report net profit at Rs. 403.3 crore up 53.1% year-on-year (down 4.9% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,844.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 46.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 682.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 16, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #FMCG #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Result Poll

