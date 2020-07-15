App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nestle India Q1 PAT seen up 14.8% YoY to Rs. 502.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,188.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-July’ 20) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle India to report net profit at Rs. 502.7 crore up 14.8% year-on-year (down 4.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,188.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 787.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #FMCG #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Result Poll

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.