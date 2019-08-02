App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nestle India June quarter net up 11% to Rs 438 cr

PTI
 
 
FMCG major Nestle India on August 2 reported an increase of 10.83 per cent in net profit to Rs 437.84 crore for the second quarter ended June 2019, led by sales and volume growth. The company, which follows January-December as financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 395.03 crore for April-June 2018.

Net sales during the quarter under review were up 11.35 per cent at Rs 2,982.83 crore as against Rs 2,678.57 crore in the year-ago period, Nestle said in a BSE filing.

"We have now delivered 10 straight quarters of volume and mix led growth. Our continuing momentum is a testimony to the unrelenting efforts of our employees, partners and other stakeholders, as well as to our quest for consumer relevant, science based innovation and renovation,"Nestle India Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan said.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,414.29 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 2,163.32 crore a year ago.

Revenue from domestic sales in April-June 2019 was at Rs 2,835.37 crore, up 13.08 per cent from Rs 2,507.33 crore a year earlier.

Exports were down 13.88 per cent to Rs 147.46 crore as against Rs 171.24 crore earlier.

Shares of Nestle India on Friday settled at Rs 11,427.85 apiece on BSE, down 1.01 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Nestle India #Results

