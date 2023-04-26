Nestle India: Growth journey continues, recovery in margins likely

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Results above expectations All categories saw double-digit growth Recovery in margins on the back of softening of raw materials prices Investors with moderate return expectations can buy on decline For the March ’23 quarter, Nestle India (Nestle; CMP: Rs 20670; Market capitalisation: Rs 199186 crore) reported the highest sales growth rate in the last 10 years (excluding the exceptional quarter in 2016 which was due to low base in 2015). The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 27 per share post...