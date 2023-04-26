Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nestle India: Growth journey continues, recovery in margins likely

Nandish Shah & Neha Gupta   •

Nestle is well placed given the opportunities in various categories it is present

Nestle has consistently reported double-digit growth across all product categories across urban and rural markets
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Results above expectations All categories saw double-digit growth Recovery in margins on the back of softening of raw materials prices Investors with moderate return expectations can buy on decline For the March ’23 quarter, Nestle India (Nestle; CMP: Rs 20670; Market capitalisation: Rs 199186 crore) reported the highest sales growth rate in the last 10 years (excluding the exceptional quarter in 2016 which was due to low base in 2015). The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 27 per share post...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers