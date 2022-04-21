English
    Nestlé India blames 10 year high input inflation for disappointing report card

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Nestlé India said its March quarter profit declined 1.3 percent year on year as input inflation accelerated to a 10 year high.

    "Cost of key raw and packaging materials are witnessing 10 year highs amid supply constraints. Costs continued to surge this quarter which has impacted profit from operations," said the FMCG major which owns brands such as Maggi, Nescafe and Kitkat.

    Nestlé India said they continue to be wary about inflation in the short to medium term.

    It added the cost outlook for key commodities like edible oils, coffee, wheat and fuel remains firm to bullish.

    "Fresh milk costs are expected to remain firm with continued increase in demand and rise in feed costs to farmers," said Nestlé India.

    The firm on April 21 reported a 1.3 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 594.7 crore for the quarter ended March, which came in below Street expectations of Rs 625 crore.

    The company registered 10.2 percent growth in revenues from operations to Rs 4,002.14 crore.

    READ: Nestle suspends sales of KitKat and Nesquik brands in Russia

    The firm said the double-digit sales growth was largely driven by volume growth and sales mix.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #inflation #Nestle #Nestle India #Q1CY22 #Q4 Earnings
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 01:11 pm
