Nestlé Earnings Preview | Revenue to grow 13% on out-of-home recovery

Maggi and Kitkat maker Nestlé India is expected to post low double-digit revenue growth in the September quarter as out-of-home consumption recovers. It will be the first company from the FMCG pack to declare its results on October 19.

According to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, revenue will rise 8.6 percent on a sequential basis and 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,385 crore. Net profit is expected to grow 6.3 percent from a year ago to Rs 656 crore.

Analysts see Ebitda margin contracting 158 basis points from a year ago to 23 percent.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities are attributing the rise in domestic revenue on price hikes and rural growth led by expansion of distribution. “We expect broad-based domestic revenue growth with recovery in out-of-home consumption. On a three-year compound annual rate basis, we see 10.8 percent revenue growth,” they said.

Sales will also been driven by continued demand for in-home consumption products like Maggi, Kitkat and Nescafe. Exports growth for the company has been pegged at 10 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the company’s margins will continue to remain under pressure from higher agri-commodity prices. According to IDBI Capital, gross margins will contract 130 basis points year on year to 54 percent. “Wheat prices increased 21 percent while price of milk powder increased 14 percent,” it noted.

As the company penetrates deeper into rural areas, Philip Capital believes lower unit packs will also pressure gross margins. In this context, the management commentary on urban versus rural demand outlook, recovery in trade channels, and competitive intensity will be key factors to watch out for.

Raw material pricing trends and new product pipeline are other key monitorables, analysts said.

