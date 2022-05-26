NESCO Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.07 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.07 crore in March 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 75.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.56 crore in March 2022 up 34.79% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.51 crore in March 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 58.01 crore in March 2021.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.64 in March 2021.

NESCO shares closed at 548.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1.48% over the last 12 months.