NESCO Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.07 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NESCO are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.07 crore in March 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 75.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.56 crore in March 2022 up 34.79% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.51 crore in March 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 58.01 crore in March 2021.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.64 in March 2021.

NESCO shares closed at 548.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1.48% over the last 12 months.

NESCO
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.07 93.36 75.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.07 93.36 75.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.09 7.88 6.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.70 0.70 -0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.00 4.14 4.04
Depreciation 7.96 6.75 6.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.71 19.63 17.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.62 54.27 41.33
Other Income 11.93 9.60 10.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.55 63.87 51.79
Interest 2.52 2.47 2.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.03 61.40 49.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.03 61.40 49.04
Tax 10.47 12.04 9.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.56 49.36 39.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.56 49.36 39.74
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.60 7.01 5.64
Diluted EPS 7.60 7.01 5.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.60 7.01 5.64
Diluted EPS 7.60 7.01 5.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
