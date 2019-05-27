NESCO Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 93.51 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.51 crore in March 2019 up 23.78% from Rs. 75.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.37 crore in March 2019 up 20.08% from Rs. 42.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.52 crore in March 2019 up 33.24% from Rs. 58.93 crore in March 2018.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.07 in March 2018.

NESCO shares closed at 483.90 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -12.89% over the last 12 months.