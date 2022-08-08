NESCO Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.06 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.06 crore in June 2022 up 41.79% from Rs. 72.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.73 crore in June 2022 up 27.02% from Rs. 42.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.30 crore in June 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2021.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 7.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2021.

NESCO shares closed at 583.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.45% returns over the last 6 months and -3.27% over the last 12 months.