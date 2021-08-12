NESCO Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.68 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.68 crore in June 2021 up 4.82% from Rs. 69.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.30 crore in June 2021 down 17.64% from Rs. 51.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2021 down 18.03% from Rs. 71.75 crore in June 2020.

NESCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.29 in June 2020.

NESCO shares closed at 603.55 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 19.86% over the last 12 months.