NESCO Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore, down 11.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore in June 2020 down 11.39% from Rs. 78.26 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.36 crore in June 2020 up 35.75% from Rs. 37.83 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.75 crore in June 2020 up 43.5% from Rs. 50.00 crore in June 2019.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.37 in June 2019.

NESCO shares closed at 493.90 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.33% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.