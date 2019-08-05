NESCO Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 78.26 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.26 crore in June 2019 up 3.7% from Rs. 75.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.83 crore in June 2019 up 4.17% from Rs. 36.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.00 crore in June 2019 down 0.12% from Rs. 50.06 crore in June 2018.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.15 in June 2018.

NESCO shares closed at 539.05 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.61% returns over the last 6 months and 1.36% over the last 12 months.