NESCO Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.36 crore, up 13.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.36 crore in December 2021 up 13.19% from Rs. 82.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.36 crore in December 2021 up 0.87% from Rs. 48.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.62 crore in December 2021 down 0.65% from Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2020.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.95 in December 2020.

NESCO shares closed at 595.05 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.01% returns over the last 6 months and -4.50% over the last 12 months.